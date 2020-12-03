Charles Ronald “Chuck” Staats, 83 of Sandyville, passed away November 22, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

He was born December 17, 1936 in Sandyville, WV, son of the late Darrell and Erma Riggs Staats. He was a member of the Medina Gospel Mission and Retired from Century Aluminum. He enjoyed music and was a former member of the Gladhearts Trio.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loretta Pursley Staats; three children, Bonnie Staats Payne (James) of Ripley, Donald Staats (Diane) and Lonnie Dean Staats (Darlene) all of Sandyville; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; brother Denzil Staats of Sandyville; sister, Lois June Dragoo (Larry) of Portland, OH.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Ray Staats.

Funeral Service was 2:00 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Enoch Pursley officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Sandyville. Friends called from 1:00 pm until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in his memory to the Food Pantry.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com