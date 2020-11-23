Monnie G. Parsons Landis, 88, of Ripley, WV, passed away at CAMC Memorial Division on November 14, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Jackson County on September 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Roscoe L. and Ethel F. Vannoy Parsons. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years,

Richard L. “Bo” Landis as well as sisters Mamie (Herman) Skeen; Juanita (Franklin) Skeen; Gladys (Pete) Jordan, and a brother, Dale. Richard and Monnie relocated to Ripley in 1960 when they moved their young family back to Jackson County after nearly 10 years in Columbus, Ohio.

She is survived by two children: Terry L. Landis (Christina) and Marsha Ann Humphrey (Alan), both of Ripley, a twin sister, Mildred Hunt, of Columbus, Ohio, as well as five grandchildren: Tabatha Hill Craddock (Shawn) of Ripley; Major Mathew Hill (Katrina) of Springboro, Ohio; Tyler (Amber) Geyer of Kenna:; Justin (Amaris) Landis of Atlanta, GA: and Jared (Onaisa) Landis of Cary, NC. Monnie was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Monnie attended Ripley High School and was always a proud supporter of the many school activities involving her family and friends of the family. She was an avid follower of the Viking football team, and most Friday nights when she could not attend the games in person, she could be found glued to the local radio broadcasts of the Blue and White. She also loved WVU football and basketball games on the TV and radio.

She was a retired long-time salaried employee of Kaiser Aluminum, the Jackson County Housing Authority, and Main Street Ripley where she was a founding member (1998) before taking over the role of Executive Director for the organization in 2000. She would hold that position for over 10 years.

Monnie’s leadership brought about several long-lasting improvements to downtown Ripley including the preservation of the historic Alpine Theatre, securing grants to allow for the modernization and remodeling of Court Street from the courthouse to the mini-gazebo at the end of the street, refurbishing of the Jackson County Courthouse chimes, and the construction of the Courthouse gazebo, just to list a few.

Her steadfast efforts earned many local and state awards recognizing her drive, her vision, and her love for the city of Ripley. She was honored with awards from the Jackson Newspapers, the Ripley Area Chamber of Commerce, the Pilot Club, and the state of WV (Small Community Director of the Year on numerous occasions).

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church for almost 58 years, and as with all her activities, she gave freely of her time and energy serving as a youth leader, youth choir director, financial secretary, and as a member of the Calvary Choir (35 years). She was also actively involved with the United Methodist Women’s groups in several leadership/service roles. Through the church, she became both a Cub Scout Den leader and a Girl Scout Brownie Troop leader.

Monnie’s numerous other volunteer activities included the Pilot Club (Charter Member). The Dental Program was a strong part of her service to that organization. She was a member of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs of Ripley for nearly 35 years where she served in various leadership roles at the city, district, and state levels. As chairman of the Ripley Beautification Committee, she and her volunteer crew were responsible for the seasonal decorations and sparkling appearance of downtown Ripley. She also kept herself busy (along with her family members) with the Adopt-A-Highway program citing the need for a good first impression when people came into the city from the Fairplain area. She also loved to crochet. Her lovely handmade items will be cherished by family members and friends for many generations.

As a respected citizen of Ripley, Monnie was always willing to give of her time and talents to help improve the lives of the residents of the town and the surrounding area.

Her children would like to express their appreciation to all the women who provided support and care to their mother in the last few years. Special thanks to Roxanna Stanley of Ravenswood for her kind and loving ways.

The family suggests donations be made to MAIN STREET RIPLEY (210 West Main Street, Ripley, WV 25271) in lieu of flowers.

An appropriate MEMORIAL CELEBRATION SERVICE will be held at a later date.

“May all the good work Monnie did for the betterment of those around her be a part of her legacy and when entering the Paradise not made with hands, eternal in the heavens, she will receive the welcome plaudit, “WELL-DONE, GOOD and FAITHFUL SERVANT.”