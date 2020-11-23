Joseph N. Strickland, or as he used to say, just plain ole Joe, of Millwood, WV, passed away November 19, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was 75 years old.

He was born December 14, 1944 in Sparks, WV to the late James B. and Emma R. Strickland. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandson, John Burge, III.

He was retired from Constellium Aluminum and was a member of United Steelworkers Union, Local #5668 where he was a past trustee. Upon his retirement, he and his wife Joyce moved to Southport, NC and then to Mt. Airy, NC doing what they loved by buying and flipping old houses. Joe and Joyce also owned and operated a Bed and Breakfast in Mt. Airy for four years. While in Mt. Airy they attended Faith Bible Church. Joe was a member of Ripley Baptist Tabernacle Church in Ripley, WV. He had a soft spot in his heart for all God-called missionaries.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce; his children, Sam (Gwen) Strickland of Nutter Fort, WV, Tammy (John) Burge of Millwood and Terri (Joe) Hackl of Texas; four grandchildren the he loved and spoiled; Joshua Burge, Tracy (Jake) Redman, Dayna Benson and Ashley (Austin) Walker; five great grandchildren that were even more spoiled and dearly loved by him, Amelia, Noah, Christopher, Zane Redman and Waylon Walker and an honorary granddaughter and her family, Melissa (Cody) McCormick and daughters, Kayleigh and Audrey.

He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy (Pete) Spencer of Fayetteville, WV and Judy (Buster) Groom of Charlton Heights, WV; brothers, Paul (Janie) Strickland of New Martinsville, WV and Lonnie (Dixie) Strickland of Summersville, WV, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 virus the family has opted that there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 330 Third Avenue, Ripley, WV 25271.

The family would like to thank the Covid medical team at CCMC for the care and compassion extended to his family. How often do you hear nurses and doctors say, “I’m praying for you and your family?”

FLY HIGH DAD , YOU DESERVE IT.

Arrangements are being provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com