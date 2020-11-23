Delores G. Freshour, 68 of Kenna, passed away November 22, 2020 at Ravenswood Village Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born June 14, 1952, daughter of the late Jimmie and Flossie Harrison Wolford.

Delores enjoyed boating, dirt track racing and playing bingo.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Nelson Freshour; son Bryant Freshour and his wife, Denise; grandchildren, Dylan Freshour and Issac Freshour and his wife, Emily; and great grandson, Memphis Freshour.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 11:00 am Until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

In accordance with West Virginia State Guidelines, it is mandatory that a face mask or covering be worn and social distancing observed while inside the funeral home.

