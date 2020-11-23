Brenda K. (Casto) Pierson, founding member, officer and Board Member of the Southern Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital following a long illness. She was 78 years of age.

Brenda was born March 22. 1942, daughter of the late Hasseltine Mildred Boggess Casto who was killed in a motor vehicle accident when Brenda was four years old, and daughter to her late adoptive mother whom she called “Mom,” Gladys Geraldine Casto Horne.

Brenda was a retired Registered Nurse, retired Paramedic and retired as Assistant Chief of the Southern Jackson County Fire Department. Brenda was a great leader and mentor to others and dedicated her life to helping others.

Brenda was a Mother, Grandmother and friend to many. She was a special caring person and touched many lives over her years of service. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by Son, Jay Pierson (Melanie) of Fairplain; Daughter, Lori Pierson of Fairplain; Grandchildren, Devin, Morgan and Samuel Pierson, all of Fairplain, and Dr. Emily Pierson of Cincinnati, all of whom she was extremely proud of and loved dearly.

In addition to her mothers she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Charlie” Pierson and a brother, Stanley Horne. A special thanks to all the caregivers at Jackson General Hospital who got to know her over the years and took such good care of her.

A special thanks to a special lady who cared for her during her illness for over five years, Joy Skeens of Given, she loved you very much. A special thanks to all the caregivers who touched her life over the past few years, she loved each and everyone of you. A special thanks to all the folks at Jackson County EMS and Southern Jackson County Fire Department who cared for her over the years, she loved you all. And lastly, a special thanks to her beloved companions, Lucky and Rowdy who laid with her when she felt bad and gave her lots of kisses to cheer her up.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Walt Smittle presiding. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In accordance with the State of West Virginia Mandate, a mask will be required to attend services.

Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com