Robert Jay Shaver, 82, a resident of Sutton, WV and a former resident of Panama City Beach, FL and Ravenswood WV passed away from this life November 17, 2020.

He was born 10/19/1938 in Exchange, WV the son of the late James Vaughn Shaver and Wilma Virginia Dennison Shaver. Robert was the owner of Interstate Batteries of Central WV for 35 years. He was cofounder of We Are Family Park in Exchange.

He was also a Sargent E5 in the National Guard. Robert was a caring, hard working man with a big importance on family.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife Janice Dawn Shaver, they were married for 52 years. In addition to his parents he is preceded, sister Yvorra Shaver; brothers Averal Shaver, David Shaver, Dewey Shaver, Dale Shaver, and Dwayne Shaver; grandson Cameron Rexroad.

He leaves behind sons; William ‘Barry’ Shaver and wife Beth of Racine, OH, and Keith Shaver and fiancé Vicky Murphy of Heaters, WV; daughter Nannette Rexroad of Sutton, WV; brothers Calvin Shaver of Weston, WV, Jerry Shaver of Exchange, WV; sisters Wilma Foster of Sutton, WV, Reta Cogar of Sutton, WV, Karen Mowery of Gassaway, WV, and Anita Cooke of Sutton, WV; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jacob Shaver Cemetery, Exchange, WV, with Pastor Linn Schiefer officiating. Due to Covid-19, social distancing was observed and masks were worn

