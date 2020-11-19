Paul Laco Richards, 85 of Mt. Alto, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following a long illness.

He was born December 28, 1934 in Greenwood, WV , a son of the late Casper and Margie Rodgers Richards. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum where he worked in the Finishing Department. Paul was a member of the West Ripley Church of Christ. He loved spending time at his Cabin in Ritchie County (He named the Ponderosa), Hunting and Fishing, hunting for Ginseng, talking about the history of railroads and Chewing Tobacco.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norita McCullough Richards; his children, Cathy Lynne (Bob) Westfall, Teresa Renee (Bill) Anderson, Tina Marie (Jim) White and Timothy Paul Richards; brother Melvin Richards; sister Sue Wass; he is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Dunn; a great grandson, Benjamin Paul Westfall and eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with his best friend Harry Allen officiating. Burial will be in the Letart Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, WV. Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

