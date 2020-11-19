Johnny Glenn Calhoun, 89 of Ripley, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family, on November 17, 2020 at Ravenswood Care Center.

Glenn was born February 23, 1931 in Hitchins, KY, a son of the late Raymond and Nola Kitchens Calhoun. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served from 1951 to 1955. He retired from Union Carbide with over 23 years of service and then went to work for the City of Ripley where he worked in the Maintenance Department. Glenn was a born again Christian and member of the Ripley Baptist Temple.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Virginia Rose Calhoun; and a sister, Rose Ella Calhoun.

He is survived by his children, Bonnie (Steve) Ludtman and Ed (Melissa) Calhoun all of Ripley; grandchildren, Jason (Holli) Ludtman, Scott (Kirsten) Ludtman, Ashley Rose Calhoun,Matthew Glenn Calhoun, T.J. (Madora) Saunders and Nick Saunders; great grandchildren, Olivia Ludtman, Jaysi Ludtman, Caroline Ludtman, Hayden (Mackenzie) Gochnauer, Harmony Gochnauer, Kaianna Wade, Addilyn Saunders, Warner Saunders and Tucker Saunders.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville with a time to visit with the family from 1:00 pm until the time of service at the cemetery. Pastor Gary White will be officiating the service. In accordance with West Virginia State Guidelines, it is mandatory that a face mask or covering be worn and social distancing observed.

In lieu of flowers the children suggests donations in memory of their parents, Glenn and Virginia Calhoun to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1218 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Rd Ste 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

