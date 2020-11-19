Gloria Ann (Conley) Easter, 73, of Millwood, WV, passed away November 11, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born February 1, 1947, in Lost Creek, Harrison County, WV, the daughter of the late Jack Benton Conley and Eloise Catherine (McComas) Conley Hart. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lonnie Easter.

Gloria was a former legal secretary for Ronald Adams, then became a stay-at-home mom to raise her two sons. After raising her family, she joined the Casto Funeral Home and would be their secretary and receptionist in Ravenswood and Evans for the next 20-plus years before retiring. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Ravenswood and had served as Sunday school teacher and bible school coordinator during her Christian life.

Survivors include her sons, Todd Easter and Michael Easter; grandchildren, Ben, Joey and Kaitlin; great grandchildren, Jaxson, Destinee, Patience and Jacob and Greyson; brother, Larry Hart and sister, Jo Ellen Karr.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV, with the Rev. Mark Gerstell officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at: castofuneralhome.com