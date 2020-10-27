Sandra Kay Martin, 67, of Ripley, WV, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following a sudden illness.

She was born October 3, 1953, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Grovie Mae (Dixon) Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Leroy Martin, Orville Lee Martin, Alvah Lee Martin, William F. Martin; sisters, Ethel Mae Myers and an infant sister.

Sandra loved life and was a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping at various thrift stores, spending time with her grandchildren and her three dogs, Trixie, Skippy and Nikki.

Survivors include her son Floyd Southall III (Geraldine “Gerri” Bess) of Nitro, WV; brothers, Eugene Martin of Leroy, Danny Martin of Evans; sisters, Roberta Martin of Evans, Rosetta Sayre of Ripley, Carolyn Anderson of Leroy; grandchildren, Cody, Joey, Tasha; great grandchildren, Bailey, Abby; many nieces and nephews and lifelong companion, Floyd Southall Jr.

Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Ripley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com

Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.