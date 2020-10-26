Mr. Harvey Kenneth Cole, 92, Hamptonville, NC, formerly of Ripley, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care Center in Elkin, NC following complications from Strep Throat which spread to his spine.

He was born April 28, 1928 in Raleigh County, West Virginia to the late Fredrick Griffith and Lottie Pittman Cole. Mr. Cole retired in 1986 from Kaiser Aluminum where he worked as a painter in the Reduction End of the Plant. He also worked through the years painting in various projects including the Bluestone Damn and the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. He was a loyal member of United Steel Workers #5668 in Ravenwood, West Virginia, and received a degree working with HVAC systems in 1976. Mr. Cole became a licensed auctioneer which helped in his collection of various antiques through the years. With his collection of antiques, he was featured in an episode of “American Pickers”. Mr. Cole was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who enjoyed playing Santa Claus for his family and for children at various hospitals in the area.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Margie Meade, Jewell Young; and by his brother, Othel Cole.

Surviving from his family are his daughter, Kimberly Cole Simons, Kim’s son, David Evans II, and wife, Ronette; and their children, Hunter, Logan, Kanyon, Saylor; his son, Douglas Cole, Washington, CA; his son, Kenneth Cole and wife, Ruth Anne; Kenneth’s son, Brent Cole and wife, Leah; and their daughter, Jenna; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Funeral Service will start at 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com