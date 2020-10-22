Jeanne Suzanne Miller, 68, of Kenna, WV passed away at home with her family by her side after a long battle with kidney cancer.

She was the wife of Jennings Miller. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Miller, parents George and Margaret Holler of New Jersey and a brother, Roger Holler of Miami, FL.

In addition to her husband Jennings O. Miller, she is survived by daughters Kimberly Ross of Kenna and Sherri Casto (Paul) of Sandyville; son Bryan Miller (Mary) of Kenna; brother George Holler of Florida and sister, Jacqueline Sulley of Alabama. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes Jeanne will be cremated with no further services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you plant a tree in her memory. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com