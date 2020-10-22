After a long and courageous battle with Dementia, our beloved Dalton L. Eckel, Jr., passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Rachel Rogers Eckel and cherished daughter Megan Eckel by his side on October 17, 2020.

Better known to friends and family as Skip, he was born in Barberton, Ohio on December 19, 1955, to parents Dalton Eckel Sr. and Shirley DeVinney. As the eldest, Skip loved taking care of and spending time with his brothers and baby sister. During the last years of his life, Skip often enjoyed hearing his siblings tell stories of their childhood, each one providing their own spin on the same tales. Their childhood dog, Stubby, was often included, and always brought a smile to Skip’s face.

Skip graduated from Barberton High School in 1974 and went on to earn a Degree in Accounting from Marietta College in 1978. Skip’s first job out of school was at the Kaiser Aluminum plant in West Virginia. Little did he know at the time that he would meet his future love of his life of 37 years while in the small town of Ripley, WV. Thereafter, Skip moved to Houston, Texas and started a life-long career with The Clorox Company. It was in Houston where Skip reconnected with Rachel and the two married in 1983. Skip instantly loved Rachel’s young son Matthew, and the family grew to four when daughter Megan was born in 1984.

Skip’s career with Clorox moved the family to Chicago, Illinois in 1994, and later to Atlanta, Georgia in 2008. Each city provided new and exciting experiences, though he always missed Texas BBQ. But no matter where he was, Skip was loved and respected by all, making friends wherever he went. Skip had the amazing ability to put others at ease with his warm, bright smile.

Anyone who knew Skip knew he loved to play golf and one of his many blessings was getting the chance to take his “favorite” father-in-law, Raleigh Rogers, to the Masters Tournament in 2008, granting him bragging rights forever. His other (and greater) love was The Ohio State college football. After decades of watching his favorite team on TV, in 2018 Skip and his best friend, Bill Weser, finally cheered them on in person at the Horseshoe. Although the game wasn’t against Michigan, we can safely say it was one of Skip’s best experiences.

Upon retirement, Skip and Rachel decided to move back to the town where they first met. A place they both could enjoy serenity and peace with the rolling hills and country roads and call home, Ripley, WV. It also helped that they built their house next to his “favorite” mother-in-law, Patti Rogers, who always provided the best home-cooked meals.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents and son Dalton Matthew Eckel. He is survived by his wife Rachel Eckel, daughter Megan Eckel, brothers Tim Eckel, Tom Eckel, Jack DeMita, sisters Laurie Martucci, Pat Eckel, and Uncle Bob & Aunt Joyce DeVinney.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be holding a visitation or funeral. People wishing to honor Skip can make donations to the charity of their choice.