Cadence Wryn Davis-Martin, 20, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away October 15, 2020.

She was born November 26, 1999, in Lexington, KY, the daughter of Jeff and Dawn Jackson Lassiter.

Cadence was an artist and loved music. She was compassionate, generous and loved her cats, Sylvester and Shadow; and enjoyed spending time with her two brothers, Eddie and Drake Davis-Martin. She was her family’s sunshine, and now she will forever be their shining star. Cadence was a good friend and always appreciated a good joke. She was supportive, and a loving caretaker, and humanitarian. Cadence worked at Ravenswood Food Fair, she was pursuing a degree in business and was a straight A student.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Charles and Loretta Mahan, and Denzil and Eloise Jackson.

Survivors include her life partner, Patrick Porter of Ravenswood; her parents; brothers Drake and Eddie Davis-Martin, of Ravenswood, WV; sisters Casey and Shelby Lassiter of Spencer,WV; maternal grandparents, Steve and Donna Jackson of Millwood; grandmother, Margaret “Lynn” Lassiter; Paternal great grandmother, Margaret “Honey” Wing of Arnoldsburg; aunts Erin Skeens (Jason) of Ravenswood, Carmen Totten (Damon), of Silverton, Shannon Inlow of Florida, Megan (Rick) Lacy of St. Albans, Kara Monette of Pt. Pleasant, Sarah Wilson of FL; uncles, Bill Jackson (Candace) of Japan and Larry Lassiter of AZ; cousins, Cassidy, Dallas, Hayli J., Laura, Willow, Lydea, Nate, Corbin, Hayley S., Emma, Jacob, Dominique, Sorrow, Severus, Shannon, and Greg; and special friend Angela Porter of Ravenswood

A celebration of life will be held at noon, Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood. Masks are required per family request for all in attendance.

Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV.

