Rexal Lee Douglas, Jr. 63 of Winifrede WV passed away October 12 , 2020 at his home.

He was born January 12 , 1957 in Spencer , WV the son of the late Rex and Alice Douglas.

He is survived by 3 sisters Betty Wright (Charles) and Beverly Lawson (Virgil) of Ripley WV and Jennifer Bowyer(Matthew) of Mt. Hope, WV. 2 brothers Kenneth Douglas of Milwaukee, OR and Brian Douglas of Ravenswood,WV

Also survived by special friend and caregiver Joyce Douglas of Winifrede, WV. Stepchildren Robert Kerr and Rebecca Cash of Kentucky.

There will be a private graveside service at 2:00 pm on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Clover Cemetery with Pastor Pat Priddy officiating.

Taylor-Vandale Funeral home in Spencer WV is in charge of the arrangements.