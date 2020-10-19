Mary Katherine Perrine, 70, of Spencer, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jane’s Personal Care Home in Spencer.

She was born April 28, 1950 in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late William J. “Buck” and Hazel Howell Perrine. She enjoyed spoiling her dog Sasha and traveling.

Mary is survived by a brother, William J. (Sandy) Perrine, Jr. of Charleston, West Virginia; a niece, Nicci (Jay) Cunningham of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; great-nephews, Carson and Grayson; and many other family and friends including special friends, David and Paula Perkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Erin Summer Perrine.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Spencer Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Justin Simmons officiating. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home.

Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.