Fredrick “Freddy Wayne” Hudnall, 81 of Ripley, WV passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Charleston Memorial Hospital following a long illness.

He was born November 8, 1938 in Cedar Grove, WV, , a son of the late Leona Faye Morris and Kenneth Henry Hudnall.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ila Mae Hudnall to whom he was married for 52 years. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John.

He is survived by his children Larry Gryzb (Rhonda) of Raleigh, NC, Steve Gryzb of St. Louis, MO, Judy Judge (Paul) of Hilton Head, SC, Lisa Orecchio (Tony) of Fishers, IN, Patrick Hudnall (Cathy) of Ripley and Andrea Hudnall (Russ Casto) of Ripley; brother Teddy Morris (Tammy) of Cedar Grove, WV and his sister Jeanie . He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He graduated from East Bank High School in 1956 where he played on the State Championship basketball team alongside NBA Legend, Jerry West. After High School, Fred joined the United States Air Force serving from 1956 to 1960 stationed in Germany and France.

After his stint in the Air Force, Fred married Ila and began his career as a Draftsman where his brilliance would shine. Working for Walker Machinery and Kaiser Aluminum, Fred would develop and be credited with several patents for both companies. He loved spending time with his large family, dancing the night away with his beautiful wife, painting, reading and Mountaineer Football. Although Fred had many successes in life, you would not know it by the humble way in which he carried himself. He worked very hard for his family and did so with a most diligent work ethic. His hard work paid off when, in retirement, he and Ila were able to realize their dream of living at the beach by moving to Daytona Beach, FL where they had many years of sunshine and happiness.

His kind and generous heart will be missed by all those he touched and all of those who loved and knew him. Although we will miss him, we are comforted in the fact that he is dancing with his love “Bebs” once again. Although he is gone his spirit will carry on by all who were lucky enough know him and through all the lessons he has taught throughout his life. Whether it would be the soft humble way he carried himself or the generosity he always showed to those in need, it is easy to say Fredrick Wayne Hudnall was a great man who will leave behind a wonderful legacy and example for all left behind to strive for. You will be missed and you will always be loved.

A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. A service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 21 at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Rev. Gary Frampton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Cemetery Mausoleum.

In accordance with guidelines set by the State of WV, masks will be required to attend services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com