David Wayne Lineberry, 66, of Sissonville, WV passed away at his residence on October 2, 2020. David was born June 19, 1954 in LaFollette, TN and is the son of the late Otie and Eula Stanford Lineberry.

David enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, riding his motorcycle and cooking. He was a hard worker and loved spending time with his dog “Sally.”

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia Walton Lineberry and a granddaughter Emma Mae Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Johnson (Brian) of Mooresville, NC; step-children, Kayla Jones (Chris Via) of Cross Lanes, WV and Damron Walton (Conda) of Sissonville, WV; siblings, Gary Lineberry (Bonnie) of Ripley and Traci Satterwhite of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Sarah, Abram and Luke Johnson; nephew, Phillip Satterwhite (Amanda) of Apex, NC; and a great nephew Granville Satterwhite of Apex, NC.

A gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 5:00- 8:00 PM at Casto Funeral Home, 157 Evans Road, Evans, WV 25241.

