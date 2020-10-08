Wanda May Horn Pringle, 82, of Ripley went home to be wither her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston after a short illness.

She was the daughter of the late Walter and Icy Pearl Randolph Horn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Pringle; brothers Henry Horn, Harold Dalton Horn, Melvin Horne and Otwell Horn and a sister, Freda Horn.

Wanda was a 1957 graduate of Ripley High School. After receiving her diploma she went to work for a lawyer in Ripley for several years. She then started another career working for the Jackson County Health Department where she would retire after 30 years of service. Before her husband’s passing they enjoyed going to auctions, Ramp Festivals, going to the New River Gorge Bridge Day, Cincinnati Reds baseball games and going on numerous bus trips with the Sandyville Senior Center. Wanda was know for playing the piano and accordian and while on one of those bus trips to the Biltmore Estate and Billy Graham The Cove, she was honored in playing the piano while the tourists sang along. She also played the piano for the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she was also a member, Prayer and Faith Tabernacle, Joes Run Church of Christ and many other churches in Jackson County. She was an avid giraffe collector and everyone that knew her would get her one or if she saw a unique one she would purchase it herself. She also enjoyed spending time with her cats, sitting on her screened in porch with family and friends, word search puzzles and watching wildlife.

She is survived by stepdaughters Dixie Fields of Ripley and Kathy Kelly of Sissonville; step granddaughters Amy Fields Landis of Kenna, Amanda Dyer of Winfield and Hillary Hunter of Parkersburg; step-great grandchildren Adrianna Dalton, Addision Dyer, Gus Dyer and Baby Hunter on the way; nephews Lanny Horn (Darlene) of Fayetteville, NC, Chuck Bowers and Harold Bowers; nieces Sherry Horn Poole (Bobby Joe) of Evans and Jeanie Horn Siders (Carl) of South Carolina; great nephews Jason Horn (Rose) of Hope Mills, NC and Jeremy Horn of Chesterfield VA; great-great nephews Xavier, Alexander, and Zachary Horn all of Chesterfield, VA. She is also survived by numerous cousins.

A funeral service to celebrate Wanda's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. In accordance with CDC and State of West Virginia guidelines face coverings will be required to attend.