Robert Eugene Hill, 90, of Ripley passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He was born November 1, 1929 at Nitro, WV a son of the late Horrace and Leola Hill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Wolfe Hill and sisters Onita and Louise. Robert serviced his country as a member of the United States Air Force and would later retire from Kaiser Aluminum where he had 30 years of service as a machinist.

He is survived by his daughter Eugenia Currey and husband Rick of Ripley and 2 grandaughters, Sonya Hillfell and Crystal Prather.

At Robert’s request there will be no public services. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com