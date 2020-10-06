Tamera J. Hagy of Kenna passed away suddenly on September 28, 2020. Tammy, as she was known to friends and family, was a lifelong West Virginian born to the late David and Lois (Haye) Shamblin. She leaves behind her loving husband, Dennis (Dusty) Hagy, of over thirty five years of marriage and two sons, Dustin of Ripley WV and Clark of Columbus, OH. She is survived also by her special sister, Angela (Terry) Melton of Hickory, NC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Sinkora.

A follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, Tammy exhibited the gracious characteristics of compassion and kindness. She was always known for her hospitality and worked diligently to make sure her family was cared for in all respects. As an avid outdoors person, Tammy enjoyed hiking and the splendid vistas of the mountain state and beyond. She was an expert in native wildflowers and bird species, often identifying rare varieties on walks with her hiking companions. Her family enjoyed the extra attention she gave to the garden that graced their home. Tammy was also a life long animal lover and had quite the menagerie of animals over the years. Her last dog, Jenks, is a rescue dog that Tammy loved dearly.

Tammy had a talent of telling stories about her family and friends, always presenting them in a favorable light with an enjoyable sense of humor. She had an exceptional way of making others feel comfortable and welcome to her home and was present for them in a caring way. Even through trials, she remained optimistic and open to the fullness of life. A celebration of her exceptional life will be announced at a later date.