Lorene Della Boggs, 86, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV.

She was born on November 11, 1933, in Wood County, WV. She was the daughter of the late Lernzo Dow Moore and Della M. Spencer Moore.

Lorene graduated from Spencer High School in Spencer, WV with the class of 1952. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #6669, Democrat Women’s Club, CB Club, Silverton United Methodist Church, and the Ladies Society of the church.

She enjoyed traveling with the Ravenswood Seniors, “Recycled Teenagers”, and working in word search books. She was employed by the Robey Theatre in Spencer, WV before her marriage to Robert L. Boggs in 1955.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Boggs and Pamela Boggs of Ravenswood, WV; nephews, Shannings Gerald Moore, Jr. (Emelia) of New York, and Donn Avallone of New York; great nephews, Shane Joseph Moore (Iana) of Chicago, IL, and Blake Avallone of New York; great niece, Carrie Merrit of New York; and great-great nephew, Dominic Merrit of New York.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Della M. Spencer Moore; father, Lernzo Dow Moore; brother, Shannings Gerald Moore; sister-in-law, Nellie Naccarato; and niece, Mary Ann Avallone.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, WV, with Pastor Tom Nolan officiating, and Forrest Fitzpatrick will play the piano and sing. Burial will follow in Roane County, WV, at Clover Cemetery.

Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Silverton United Methodist Church, 90 Violet Drive, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.