James Leo Sargent, 92, of Ripley, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 3, 2020 in Ravenswood Village following an extended illness.

He was born October 10, 1927, a son of the late William Thurston and Louie Gray (Bailey) Sargent. His first wife Cleatice (Barnett) Sargent; second wife, Isabelle Elizabeth (Stone) Sargent; brothers, Junior and John; sister Patty and two infant sisters also preceded him in death.

Leo was a United States Army veteran, a former employee of the West Virginia Department of Highways and retired from the maintenance department for the Jackson County Board of Education. He enjoyed attending church, bowling, NASCAR, boxing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Riggs (Gary L.); grandchildren, Gary J. Riggs (Kristy) and Carrie E. Miihlbach (Jason); great grandchildren, Makiah, Emily, Mashala, Brandt, Colton, Preston and Milea; brothers, Dwight Sargent (Jenny) of Pinch, Charles Sargent (Becky) of Rockingham, VA, Dale Sargent (Sherrel) of Given, Delmas Sargent (Ellen) and Tracy Sargent (Brenda) all of Columbus, OH, and sisters, Kathern Durst of Leon and Jean Hopkins of Rock Castle.

Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with his brother, Charles Sargent officiating. Private burial will follow in the Mount Olive Cemetery, Rock Castle. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

