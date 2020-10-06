Edith R. (Edie) Hapney, 87 traded her earthly home for a heavenly mansion on October 1, 2020.

Edie was born February 12, 1933, in Gay, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Holly Lee and Eunice Ethel Cunningham Rhodes. She was a graduate of Ripley High School Class of 1950, boarding with and working for the Canterbury family in Ripley so she could complete her high school education at the time when most students left school following their 8th grade year.

Following graduation she attended the Helen McHenry School of Modeling, working as a model in Charleston, WV. She also worked as a waitress, where she met and married her husband Chester Hapney. Relocating to Columbus, Ohio in the early 1950’s, she continued working as a waitress for several years before becoming a jeweler and owner of the family jewelry store, Chet’s Jewelers, part of the Columbus landscape for 38 years.

Edie was a member of Grace Polaris Church, where she was active for many years as a conversation partner for international students and families attending The Ohio State University. She was also a member of the Grace Cancer Support Group.

She is survived by special sisters- in- law, Jeanne Rhodes and Doris Rhodes. Also surviving are her nieces and nephew Jane (Casey) Stinespring, Jill (Bill) Meredith, Janet (Willie) Moody, Annette (Larry) Cooper, Portia (Greg) Kyle, Pam (John) Bailey, Larry Rhodes and Christie Rhodes as well as several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Edie was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Hapney, her only child, daughter, Portia Lynn Hapney, sisters and brothers, Freda Cooper, Junior Lee Rhodes, Lucille (Lucy) Sheppard and Lawrence Rhodes and nephews Johnny Knopp and Charles Cooper.

Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Grace Polaris Ministry Center, 8225 Worthington Galena Rd, Westerville, Ohio, with Pastor Tim Waggoner officiating. To ensure everyone’s safety, masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Grace Polaris Church, Cancer Support Group, PO Box 1650, Westerville, OH 43081. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com