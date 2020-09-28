Violet Catherine Kay Matheny Silket Kerns, 87, of Ripley went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

She was born September 21, 1933 at Evans, WV a daughter of the late Everett and Ina Barnett Kay.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband Donald Matheny in 1994 and Carrol Silket in 2005. Brothers and sisters Viola Lewis (Henry), Lucille Hinzman (Herman), Luella Spears (Jack), Kenneth Kay, Larry Kay (Violet), and Gary Kay.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ripley High and a member of the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church since 1969 and a charter member of Helping Hands of the church. She spent most of her life working in clothing factories and as a mail carrier.

She is survived by her husband Arthur Kerns; two children Lisa Harter (Chris) and Timothy Matheny; three grandchildren Michael Harter, Kelce Westbrook and Cameron Dodd; one great grandson Ryder Westbrook; one sister in law, Connie Kay. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jeff Keffer officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.

In accordance with guidelines set by the State of WV, masks will be required to attend services. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com