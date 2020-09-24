Harvey Oliver Mitchell, 77, of Ripley, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 4, 1943 in Moyers, WV and was the son of the late Cecil Guy Mitchell and Madeline Florence (Sinnett) Mitchell.

Harvey was a 1962 graduate of Franklin High School. He was Lutheran by faith and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

He worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service for 36 years, starting in his home county of Pendleton on Site 36 on South Fork, then on Site 12 Patterson Creek in Grant County. He and his family lived in Spencer, Moundsville and Ripley. Harvey worked flood recovery out of Franklin after the 1985 flood. He was methodical, careful and complete in his work. He got along with everybody and made friends with all the people he worked with.

On August 28, 1965, he married Patricia (Dahmer) Mitchell, who survives in Ripley.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by – A son – Harvey O. Mitchell, Jr. (& wife, Joelle) of Madison, AL A daughter – Connie Mitchell-Joe of Ripley A granddaughter – Amelia Mitchell A grandson – Quinn Mitchell Two sisters – Louella Hairfield of Falston, MD Sandra Whetzel (& husband, Cletus) of Baltimore, MD One brother – Darrell Mitchell (& wife, Vickie) of Petersburg, WV Several nieces and a nephew

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lena Smith and Rebecca Mowery; infant twin brothers, Jerry Wayne and Gerald Lane Mitchell and a half-brother, Stanley Mitchell.

Harvey will be remembered for loving the outdoors. He would wait for this time of year to plan his many trips to Pendleton County to fish and do some bear hunting with his friends from the Warner bear hunters and the Bob Simon days. He would then come back home to finish with deer hunting. Off to work he would go to tell his coworkers about his adventures, which may last until next hunting season. Harvey was always ready to help anyone. He loved his family and lived to see and spend time with Quinn and Amelia. Harvey was a kind man.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin with Mike Blankenship officiating. A celebration of Harvey’s life will be held at a later date in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 299 North Church Street, Ripley, WV 25271; Jackson County Emergency Services, 100 Maple Street, Ripley, WV 25271 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com