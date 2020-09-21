Gloria Ellen Gump, 91, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born on February 25, 1929, in Daybrook, WV, daughter of the late Olive Moore.

Gloria was a member of the North United Methodist Church in Ravenswood where she belonged to the care group at the church. She loved going on senior trips “Recycled Teenagers”, and she loved to quilt. Her first quilt was made out of her mother’s dresses. All of her children and grandchildren have quilts she made.

Her talent was being a caregiver. She first began personal care at Jackson General Hospital, then in private homes, retiring from Ravenswood Care Center.

She is survived by her children, Ginger Gump of Chester, VA, Terry Gump (Susan) of Spencer, WV, and Tess Gump of Ravenswood; 3 grandchildren, Tracey French (David), Joshua Gump (Christina), and Seth Gump; great grandchildren, Olivia Rock, Joseph French, D. J. French, Noah French, Bear Tidd, Addie Gump, Sage Gump, Aven Gump, and Nicholas Gump; and 1 great-great grandchild, Logan Wolfe.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sarah and Jacob Moore; mother, Olive Moore; husband, Edgar Gump; and grandson, Thomas Tidd II.

Due to Covid-19, the family will observe a private service Monday, September 21, 2020 with Reverend Thomas Nolan officiating at Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville. A public memorial service will be observed and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the North United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 335, Ravenswood, WV 26164, or Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W., Charleston, WV 25387.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.