Romie Elton White, 86, of Cross Lanes, WV, and Cottageville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on September 12 after a 2 ½ year battle with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia.

He was born on the family farm in Kettle, WV, on September 24, 1933, the fourth and youngest son of seven children of the late Romie Henderson White and Lessie Moore White. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Sue Johnson White; his brothers, Rex Harding White (Sarah), Sidney Coolidge White (Vickie) and Herbert White (Irene); sisters, Sybil White and Doris Arlene White Hurlow.

He joined the United States Army in 1954 and served his county as a mechanic in Korea during the war and Armistice and attained the rank of Specialist V. He returned home to Roane County following his service to his country and met the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Johnson. They were married on May 19, 1957 and were blessed with over 60 years of marriage before she passed away on May 27, 2017. Together, they were the proud parents of two children, Doug and Angie.

Following his return from the Army, he worked in the Locomotive Division of General Motors in Cleveland Ohio; at S&S Construction in Clendenin, WV, as a mechanic; and at Kaiser Aluminum where he worked from one end of the plant to the other end, starting in the pot rooms and ending his career in the inspection and shipping department. He retired in 1992 with 32 of service. He was a proud member of the United Steelworkers of America, Local #5668, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the NRA. Additionally, he was a certified air conditioning and heating technician and the owner and operator of White’s Auto Air Conditioning in Cottageville for over 22 years.

He was a lifelong Christian along with his wife Sue. They were members of Evergreen Hills United Baptist Church for 22 years and raised their family in the church. He served as a church deacon, Sunday school superintendent and devotional leader and Sue served as a Sunday School teacher. They were members of the Faith Assembly of God for 22 years and dearly loved the church and the congregation. After they moved to Cross Lanes, WV, in 2013, they attended and supported the New Horizon Worship Center as their health would allow.

He is survived by his son Doug White and wife Tina, of Mt. Alto, WV, daughter, Angie White Negley and husband Chris of Cross Lanes, WV; granddaughters, Megan Marie White Thornburg and husband Adam and Brittani Rene White Bowser and husband Harland all of Parkersburg, WV; Rhiannon Nicole Negley of Cross Lanes, WV; step-grandaughter Charity Ashworth of Ravenswood, WV; grandson, Nicholas Remington Negley, of Cross Lanes, WV; step-grandson Johnathan Ashworth of Cottageville, WV; great grandsons, Jansen, Hudson and Hans, and great granddaughter Indie Sue, all of Parkersburg, WV; step-greatgrandaugher Olivia Ashworth, step-greatgrandson Addison Enoch, sister Shirley White Lewis of West Columbia, WV; brother-in-law, James Hurlow of Mason, WV; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Summers (Kenton); Annette Cummings (Mike) of Lincolnton, NC; brothers-in-law, Scottie Johnson (Sharon) of Elkview, WV,; and Gregory Johnson of Fresno, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastors, Jeff Nichols, Adam Nester and Mark Price officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, with military honors by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tonya Norman and the staff at Sweet Blessings for the wonderful care, compassion, and love they showed Elton over the past 2 ½ years. He enjoyed his time there and considered it to be his final “home”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of Elton or give the gift of life and donate blood and platelets to the American Red Cross in Elton’s honor.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7-8.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com