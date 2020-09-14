Charles Gregory Webb Sr., 65, of Cottageville, WV, passed away September 11, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

He was born March 2, 1955, in St. Albans, WV, the son of the late Jesse Jackson and Marjorie (King) Webb.

Charles retired from Walker Machinery as a diesel mechanic with 42 years of service. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying his airplane. Charles was a board member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132, Charleston, WV, and a member of the Cottageville Lodge #54 AF & AM.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Brenda (Templeton) Webb; sons, Charles G. Webb and his wife Tammy, Michael T. Webb and his wife Misty; brothers, Jesse Jackson Webb Jr. and his wife Barb, Jeffrey Webb and his wife Joan; sister, Melanie Peveto Williams; grandchildren, Brianna Webb, Jessie Webb, Tyler Webb and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Evans, Ravenswood, Mason, and New Haven.