Miss Gloria Sue Hughes, 74, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, departed this life on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the Ravenswood Village, where she had resided for the last 7 years, following an extended illness.

She was born April 18, 1946, the daughter of the late Blaine Young and Hazel Elva (Casto) Hughes. Preceding her in death, were her parents, and an infant brother.

Gloria was the sister of the late Gary L. Hughes.

This special little lady left a big family to remember her fondly, including nephews Jason E. (Carrie) Hughes, Jared B. (Lora) Hughes, niece Amanda L. (Kevin) Rawson, sister in law and personal advocate, Sharon Hughes (Ted); 11 great nieces and nephews; Lakyn (Joel) Miller, Logan (Derek) Barnhart, Savannah (Tyler) Hill, Michaela Hughes, Lane (Shaley) Hughes, Travis Rawson, Ross Hughes (Brittany), Ethan Rawson, Cameron Rawson, Hayden Hughes, and Grayson Hughes; Six great great nieces and nephews, Carson, Landon, Arlee, Layton, AnnaClaire, and Juniper; first cousins, Hazel Casto Parsons, Lyle Hughes, Lowell Hughes, Aloise Hughes Bosworth, Ann Hughes Wood, Yvonne Hughes Kaiser, Mrs. Buzz Casto, and their families.

In 1979 Gloria began working at SW Resources in Parkersburg, WV, in the sheltered workshop program. During these years she was involved in many activities, including, bowling, summer camp, and the Special Olympics. She continued to reside in the Parkersburg/Vienna area, where she attended St. John’s Methodist Church. The church continued to keep contact with her through these last seven years.

Gloria made many friends everywhere she went, and enjoyed watching select TV shows, doing puzzle books, and dancing and singing in the choir performances at the Village, and at the Hughes family Christmases.

The family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Ravenswood Village for their professional and diligent care of Gloria, where she was loved like family. They would also like to give a special thanks to Jamie, Gloria’s favorite CNA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation made to the Special Olympics of Jackson County by mailing checks to United Bank C/O Special Olympics Jackson County 113 E. North Street Ripley, WV 25271.

Service will be 3:30p.m. ~ Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV, with Jason Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service, Saturday at the funeral home. In compliance with the recommended CDC, state and local health protocol, we will be observing proper safety guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.