Barbara Ann O’Connor, 62, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020 after a brief illness.

Barbara was born to Deloris and the late Archie Kelly of Ripley, WV on November 25, 1957.

Barbara was a member of the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church and enjoyed working on their annual Fourth of July Float, Creation Club, Vacation Bible School, and the “Journey to Bethlehem”. She gave her heart to Jesus in May of 1978 and we rejoice in knowing that she is in Heaven with her Savior.

During her life, Barbara worked as a travel agent, Piedmont Airlines Customer Service Agent, School Secretary and most recently she was the Executive Secretary of Federal Programs and Attendance for Jackson County Schools. She loved her job and especially loved her co-workers at the Jackson County Board of Education.

Barbara enjoyed traveling and in her lifetime traveled with her husband to Asia, South America, and many European destinations. She enjoyed making wreaths, crafting, repurposing old furniture and picture frames, spending time with her daughters and spoiling her grandsons.

She was a devoted daughter, a loving mother, a proud “G-maw” and a selfless friend to all who knew her, always offering kindness and a smile.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bobby; her daughters Kelly (Isaac) and Sarah, her two grandsons, Lincoln and Ezra, a sister, Linda, and her mother Deloris Kelly. She is preceded in death by her brother Steve Kelly and her father, Archie.

Our family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Camden Clark Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided and continue to provide to our family. We will be forever grateful for their kindness during the most difficult time in our lives.

Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church with visitation 12-2pm with the service following. Burial will be at Fairplain Cemetery in Fairplain, WV.