Andrew James “AJ” Moore passed peacefully in his mother’s arms surrounded by his family at 4:02 am on September 6, 2020.

AJ is the son of Lauren Moore and Billy “BJ” Pinson. He is survived by his two siblings, Rayna and Brody Pinson, his grandparents, Melinda and Andy Moore, his aunt, Andrea Moore, his maternal great grandparents, Jim and Sandra Kennedy, his paternal great grandparents, Larry and Sara Moore, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

During AJ’s twelve days here on Earth he touched so many lives. He was loved deeply by all of his family and will be forever missed.

AJ’s family would like to thank all the staff at Camden Clark Medical Center and Ruby Memorial Hospital. We’d also like to thank all the staff in the CICU at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for all the incredible care, compassion, and love shown to AJ and his family.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com