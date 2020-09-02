Sherry Sue Hellyer, 78, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born on August 2, 1942, in Dunbar, WV, daughter of Joe Jarrell and Daisy Mae King Nottingham.

Sherry went to Gilmore High School. She was a member of the Ripley VFW Ladies Auxiliary; Parkersburg Moose; Ripley Women’s Bowling League; Who’s Who among American Hairstylists; Owner of Sherry’s Bar and Grill; and retired in 2015 as Owner/Operator of Hair Shack in Ravenswood.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Lea Rutan of Ravenswood; James G. (Kimiko) Braniff of Korea; Lisa Sue Hendricksen of Ripley; and Sherry Renee J.R. (Phillip) Walker of Ravenswood; brother, James Ver Crites of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; grandchildren, Krista Norman, Candace Flores, Andrea Graham, Robin (Robert) Evans, Sheila Garnes, Shelley (Allen) Cozart, Samanatha Barnett; Savana Casto, and Alin Lancaster; 21 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and 2 cats, Chloe and Cinderella.

Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Mae King Nottingham; husband, Homer Hellyer; partner in life, George Julius Theiss; sister, Gloria Jean Curtain; granddaughter, Jennifer Michelle Rutan; and grandsons, Anthony Jay Rutan and Edwin Lee Casto.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Pastor David Johnston officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm time of service.

