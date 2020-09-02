Robert (Bob) Lee Blackhurst, 87, of Ravenswood WV, passed away August 31, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born October 17, 1932 at Cass, WV, to the late William Knapper and Lillie Hamrick Blackhurst. Besides living at Cass, his family also lived at Quinwood, WV, before settling at Rand WV. He graduated from DuPont High School in 1950. He married Charlotte Goodwin of Rand in 1954 and in 1962 they moved to Ravenswood to manage Colonial Manor Apartments together. A few short years later he saw an opportunity to go into the service station business which would span over the next 30 years. He started with leasing/managing the Esso station in Ravenswood, and in 1970 opened as owner/manager of the new Bob’s Gulf Service at Silverton, WV, which later became Bob’s Chevron at the same location. He sold his business to retire in 1995 but came out of retirement in 1996 to lease/manage the Chevron station in Ravenswood, until 1999. He eventually came full circle to become an investing partner/co-owner of Colonial Manor Apartments which later sold. He also owned The Woodshed and Quality Care in Ravenswood. His fondest work memory, though, was working on the riverboats during his earlier years, which he spoke of often.

He was a successful business man with a most generous spirit. He believed in sharing his blessings with others, and never expected anything in return. He enjoyed making homemade lemon sherbet and playing the piano, which he had a special talent without ever having lessons.

n addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Charlotte Goodwin Blackhurst; sisters Lucille Hall, Mildred King, and Zoe Barlow; brothers William (Bill), Arthur (Al), and Francis (Francie, Frank) Blackhurst.

He is survived by son Robert (Bob) Blackhurst, Jr and wife Kim; daughter Carolyn Torris and husband Randy, all from Ravenswood; grandsons Joe (Maggie), Craig (Kyla), David, Steven (Lora) Blackhurst and Jared Torris; granddaughters Kindsey Torris and Megan Blackhurst; great grandchildren Hannah (Luke), Levi, Abigail, Nina, Reagan, Charlotte, Jace, and Tinzley; sister-in-law Sherry Goodwin Montgomery (Major) of Beaver, OH; and several nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Pastor Bret Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday, September 5 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.