Mavis Evadeen Anderson Rhodes, 91, of Statts Mill passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Parkersburg, WV

Mavis was born January 23, 1929 at Gay, WV a daughter of the late Holly and Corda Rhodes Anderson. Evadeen was animal lover who also loved her flowers and to be working in the garden.

She is survived by her children Curtis Rhodes (Sherry), Garry Rhodes (Patty), Larry Rhodes (Patty), Sharon Frazier (Charles) and Kim Hart (Billy Kidder); grandchildren Mark Rhodes, Henry Rhodes, Michael Rhodes, Carrie Braniff, Cindy Kidder, Rachel Rhodes, Samantha McFarland, Sabrina Hutchinson, Jessica Hart, Shawna Shamblin, Brittany Hart, Derek Rhodes and Eric Rhodes. She is also survived by 29 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Darlene Rhodes.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Rhodes and a son, Kenneth Rhodes.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Danny Cummings officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Aplin Cemetery, Gay. In accordance with guidelines set forth by the Stat of West Virginia masks will be required to attend the services. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com