Jerry Clyde Ranson, 85, of Ripley passed away on Saturday, August 29th at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division in Charleston from chronic illnesses.

He was born July 24, 1935 in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Clydus and Dessie Ranson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Carroll “Kayo” Ranson, and one sister, Viola “Jiggs” Smithson.

Jerry was a member of the Ripley High School Class of 1953. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958 as Airman First Class. He retired from FMC in South Charleston, WV where he worked from 1961 to 1985. He later worked for the Jackson County Board of Education Maintenance Department from 1994 to 1997. He attended Fisher Memorial Church in Goldtown.

Jerry had a life-long enjoyment of hunting and fishing. He had an infectious personality that caused everyone who met him to remark “I just love him!” He had a heart of gold and would help anyone whenever he could whether he knew them well or not.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Delores Fisher Ranson, of Ripley; his son, Jerry Michael Ranson (Cyndi) of Charleston; his daughter, Nancy Dee Lathey (Rick) of Ripley; his six grandchildren, Ashli Lathey Samples (Brent) of Kenna, Brittany Ranson Stonestreet (Matthew) of Charleston, Ambra Lathey Clark (Trevor) of Charlotte, NC; Ryan Ranson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Derek Lathey (Huda) of Morgantown and Jace Ranson of Charleston; one step-grandson, Cole Salmons (Catherine) of Morgantown; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles “Buddy” Ranson of Kenna; his sister, Donna Rhodes, of Charleston; many nieces and nephews and several close friends.

A private family graveside service was held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville on Wednesday, September 2nd with Pastor Aaron Finney officiating. Due to COVID-19 masks are required to be worn.

The family requests no flowers; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards Jerry’s grandson, Derek Lathey, for his medical expenses. Derek will be going to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on September 2nd to begin the process of treatment for Stage 4 cancer. Donations can be made by making your check out to Fisher Memorial Church (please note in Memo: For Derek Lathey) and mailed to Fisher Memorial Church, 49 Highland Farms Rd, Kenna, WV 25248. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.