Ethel Faye Skeen Webb, 82 of Ripley departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, following a brief illness.

She was born August 26, 1938 at Kenna, WV, daughter of the late Tom and Ida Landis Skeen. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Joe’s Run Memorial Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Macel Breeden, Ona “Bunny” O’Neil and Elizabeth “Libby” Lewis.

She is survived by daughters Cheryl (Mark) Carlson of Fairplain, Debbie (Doug) Pursley of Greenville, SC and Tami (Dennis) Vannest of Ravenswood; one son David (Lou) Fisher of Sandyville. Ethel is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral service was 1:00 pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Friends called from 11:00 am until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the CDC, Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com