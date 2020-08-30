Michael “Jay” Roush Jr.

Michael Glen “Jay” Roush, Jr., 53, of Ravenswood, WV passed away on August 28, 2020. Jay was born September 14, 1966 in Ripley, WV, a son of Michael G. Roush, Sr. and Sandra Diane Parsons Roush.

Jay was a member of Fanin Chapel Church, Sherman, WV before it closed. A dedicated and simple man who loved and was loved by all his family, especially his grandchildren. Jay had many many friends and never had an enemy. Jay was a foreman at Hartley Oil Company at the time of his passing and was formerly employed at Century Aluminum until it was shut down and closed. Jay was a member of The Jackson County Coon Hunters Association, he was also an avid reader and hunter.

Jay is survived by his mother, Sandy Roush, his wife of 31 years, Robin Rene Riffle Roush, his five children, Tiki (Patrick) Williams, Samantha Doss (Austin Griffith), Michael Glen “JJ” (Janine) Roush, III, Maddie Roush (Chad Harper) and Jaylea Roush. Also surviving are the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Eli, Max, Amy, Bryan, Ellie, Isabelle, Briar and one on the way. He will be sadly missed by Kelly Roush, his sister. Jay also has surviving, two special nephews and a special niece, Clay Roush, Jr., Tristan Roush and Breeanna Roush along with many more nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Michael Glen Roush, Sr. and his brother Clay Roush.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. The funeral service will begin following the visitation at 3:00pm.

Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home’s Facebook page and you may email condolences to roush94@yahoo.com.

Memorials may be made to Roush Funeral Home, P.O. Box 933, Ravenswood, WV 26164, to help the family with expenses.