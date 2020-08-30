Gary Lee Comer, 78, of Ripley passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Arbors of Pomeroy following an extended illness.

He was born November 25, 1941 in Jackson County, WV a son of the late Marshall Edward and Belva Rowley Comer.

Gary is survived by his children Richard Comer (Cindy) of Hiram, GA, Edward Comer of Asheboro, NC, Paul Parsons II of Ripley and Joe Parsons (Tammy) of Kenna; Grandchildren Tabitha Comer, Mason Comer, Gavin Comer, Jasper Comer, Hannah Lockwood Burks, Gary Thomas Comer, Cory Parsons, Paige Parsons, Shauna Parsons, Tayler Parsons, Shiloh Parsons and Cullen Parsons; Great-grandchildren Lavynder Rose Burks, Lucas Jeremiah Burks, Reyce Berry, Raylynn Dillon, Remy Dillon, Jackson Melton, Mya Robertson, DJ Mairs and Ryder Parsons. As well as two great grandchildren on the way.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Comer; brothers Dayton Comer, Marshall Comer Jr., Marlin Comer and Fred Comer and sisters Nadine Fisher, Nola Gray, Samantha “Mackie” Good, Irene Hammack and Ruby Randolph.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 25th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

In accordance with the guidelines set forth by the State of West Virginia masks will be required to be worn for all services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gary’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

