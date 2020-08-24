William Kedrick Williamson (Keddy) of Bradenton Beach, FL ,

Age 72, born January 19, 1948, passed away on August 9, 2020 of heart complications. He attended Harvey Memorial Community Church, Bradenton Beach, Fl where he loved to worship.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leroy Williamson, mother, Helen (Samples) Williamson, brother, Gary Williamson and sister, Shirley (Williamson) Jarrell, brother-in-law Charlie Jarrell, niece Beth (Dohm) Guthrie all of Charleston, WV.

He leaves behind a sister Joan (Williamson) Dohm (Dick), of Charleston, WV, daughter Denise (Williamson) Seabolt (Tom), son Shane Williamson, all of Van, WV, three grandchildren Hannah Nichols (Cory), of Julian, WV, Colton Vint, of Wharton, WV, Morgan Lovejoy (Michael) and 2 great grandchildren Coal and Cage Lovejoy, of Madison, WV, brother-in-law Rodney Hale of Alum Creek, WV, Best Friends Sharon (Williamson) Chandler (Jim Nielsen) and Rod Parsons (Laura Donat) all of Ripley, WV, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

He graduated from Sherman High School and attended WV State before enlisting in the Navy. Keddy worked as a state employee at Public Service Commission in Charleston, WV where he retired in 2010. He also loved buying and selling cars and owned Keddy’s Auto Sales in Santee, SC.

Keddy was raised in Montcoal. WV where his dad was a coal miner. His dad and mother ran the company store and he loved reminiscing about his childhood years there. He always said “Don’t ever forget where you came from” and was humbled by his upbringing.

While in the Navy he served on the USS Arneb and got his certification for his Amphibious Training in 1969. He was very proud to be a Veteran and managed to stay in contact with a few of his buddies throughout his life. He sailed the Mediterranean and immediately fell in love with the sea. After leaving the Navy he moved to Florida in the early 70’s and spent time in SC and WV before retiring back on Anna Maria Island in 2010 to fulfill his dream.

Keddy never met a stranger and loved to tell stories of his younger days. Those that knew him loved him! He could make anyone laugh telling his stories and he would laugh just as hard as the one listening. He loved animals, loved his family, loved his friends, loved the water, loved music, loved to dance, loved life and was a generous soul.

We all will miss his laughter and smile.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date in WV and AMI, FL.