Ruth Norene Glassner, 99, passed away August 18, 2020 at the Ravenswood Care Center.

She was the Daughter of Orville and Verl Rhodes and was born August 16, 1921 at Statts Mill, WV.

Ruth was a homemaker the majority of her life. A faithful member of the Ephesus Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for many years and a number of other positions. She was a 50 year member of the Easter Star. She took great pleasure in her children and grandchildren. She was fond of her little dog and her baby doll collection. She especially loved the old ways from her youth such as churning butter. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bill and Bud Rhodes, and two sisters, Mildred Collins and Nona Layne, and husbands Clarence Collins and Ray Glassner. She is survived by a daughter Judy DeWees of Ripley and a son Richard “Butch”(Juanita) Collins of Kenna. Also survived by 6 Grandchildren, Brent (Diane) DeWees of Ripley, Teresa (Dennis) Albery of Sunbury Ohio, Melissia Harrison of Magnolia, Texas, Julie Toker of Florence, Texas, Rich (Lisa) DeWees of Neuman Ga. and Richard “Chad” (Kristabelle) Collins of Kenna, 16 great grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with her grandson Brent DeWees officiating. Burial will follow in the Ephesus Cemetery, Grasslick Road, Ripley. Friends may call one hour (1 to 2 pm) Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic Restrictions and precautionary opening of funeral home guidelines set forth by the WV Governor’s Office and the local health department, everyone must practicing social distancing and wearing of masks or face covering during the public visitation and funeral service.

Donations in memory of Ruth may be made to ones charity of choice.

