Ruby Marie (Price) Paugh Canterbury, 88, of Cottageville, WV, (Evergreen Hills Community) passed away August 19, 2020, in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness.

She was born June 23, 1932, in West Union, WV, a daughter of the late Marion Francis and Felcie Viletta (Pierce) Price. Her first husband, Phillip Eugene Paugh and her second husband, Ben Canterbury; sisters, Wilmadean Hamilton, Ellen Moore and Sue Ann Shriver preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of the Parkersburg Beauty College and the owner and operator of Evergreen Hills Beauty Salon for more than 30 years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, fishing and attended the Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Dallas (Deborah) Paugh of Dandridge, TN, Phillip A. (Brenda) Paugh of Cary, NC and Timothy W. (Sandy) Paugh of Social Circle, GA; daughter, Brenda Miller Paugh of Wellston, WV; brothers, Marion D. Price of Cottageville, WV and David Price of Rivesville, WV; sisters, Janet Stevens, Fairmont, WV and Helen O’Neal of Maryland; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. ~ Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, WV, Marion County, WV, with Pastor Mark Price officiating.

Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven, WV.