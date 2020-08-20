Master Sergeant Hiram “Sam” O. Somerville, 90, United States Air Force retired, of New Era-Sandyville, WV passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born in Jackson County, WV, on April 4, 1930, to the late Harold “Harley” David and Inez Lola (Moore) Somerville.

He attended Gilmore High School and went on to graduate from Ravenswood High School in 1948. He joined the United States Air Force in 1949 and served with occupation forces in Germany for two tours. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Meritorious Service award, twice, the United States Air Force Accommodation Medal, Occupation Germany Medal, and the Natural Defense Medal.

He worked in the United States Navy Shipyard and Marietta Manufacturing Company of Point Pleasant as well as the Goodyear plant in Apple Grove, Ford Car Sales in Ravenswood, Chrysler Dodge at Two Rivers, AAA Auto Club, and advertised specialty sales companies until he formed his own enterprise selling non-perishable merchandise to country stores and mom & pop businesses throughout West Virginia and Ohio with supplies from New York and Hardin Wholesale in Kenova, WV.

Greg Larson Associates, Jerome Hardin, and Geo Smith did a great job assisting him to be a great salesman. In the early 1960’s, Sam opened an Army Surplus Merchandise store part time in Sandyville, WV, beside the United States Post Office. In 1973 property was inherited by his father and provided a way for him to move from Point Pleasant to Sandyville, which was accomplished by 1986 where he resided for the next 34 years. After accomplishing the move, he was able to keep more store hours. He was very proud of the 300-acre farm in the Grant District, which he inherited; it has been in the family for over 100 years. He operated a woodland and hunting preserve with the help of good friends Steve Shriver of Sandyville and Jimmy Carter of Parkersburg.

He was active with the Sandyville Senior Center and supported veterans.

In 1953, he married Patricia Louise Balis and they had 4 children. They were married 61 years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Patricia L. Somerville (2014), brother Paul, sisters Helen Christine Somerville and Harriet Gaynelle Davis, a son, Samuel Wayne Somerville, son-in-law, Tommy Vanscoy and great grandson, Jethro Waylon Pease. He is survived by two sons, Jacob H. Somerville (Danielle) and Larry E. Somerville of Sandyville, his daughter, Susan M. Vanscoy of Ravenswood; 7 Grandchildren, Rachel Pease (Nicholas), Elayna Shirk (Josh), Nichol Vanscoy-Adams, Benjamin Somerville, Samantha “Rosie” Somerville, Tomi-Renee Pullins (Jeremy), and Brittany Somerville (Richard Griffith); 17 Great-Grandchildren, Kaeleen Pease, Adalene Pease, Jesse Noreen Pease, Selah Pease, Hadassah Pease, Joshua Shirk II, Annabelle Shirk, Susan Shirk, Lydia Shirk, Peter Adams, Jeremiah Pullins, Daisy Pullins, Elijah Pullins, Ezekiel Pullins, Arlis Pullins, Isaiah Griffith, and Samuel Griffith; a sister, Pauline Smith, and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. A funeral procession will leave the funeral following the visitation for a graveside service at Independence Cemetery, Sandyville, WV, with military honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. The Rev. David Shirer of the Ravenswood Church of the Nazarene will officiate the graveside service.

