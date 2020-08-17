On Thursday, August 13, 2020, the Lord called home our beloved Mildred “Babe” Marie Bragg, 82. She was born in Logan, West Virginia on January 6, 1938 to the late William Weekley and Sylvia (Burgess) Weekley. She was predeceased by her soulmate and love of her life, Jack Ray Bragg.

She and Jack were married on June 27, 1953 in Boone County, West Virginia. Together they had three (3) sons, Michael Ray Bragg, Jerry Dale Bragg and Jackie Lee Bragg. They settled in Ravenswood, West Virginia and raised their family.

Mildred’s family was her absolute pride and joy. She was the matriarch and assured each of her many children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren they always had a place to call home. She is so greatly loved and missed. Her life will live on through the many loving memories of her family.

She was predeceased by her aforementioned parents, William and Sylvia Weekley, her beloved husband, Jack Ray Bragg, a sister, Billie Ruth Billo, a brother, James “Jimmy” Weekley, her son, Michael Ray Bragg, and her son, Jerry Dale Bragg.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Fletcher, of Illinois, her son, Jackie Lee Bragg, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Bragg; nine (9) grandchildren, Michael Bragg, Jr., Christopher Bragg, Charles Bragg-Lilly, Katye Bragg-Robidart, Megan Bragg-Shaver, Joseph Bragg, Michala Bragg, Lanna Bragg, and Jerry Bragg; nine (9) great-grandchildren, Erika Bragg-Lee, Samantha Bragg, Michael Bragg, III, Adrian Shaver, Avery Shaver, Elijah Lilly, Madalyn Bragg, Natalie Bragg, and Lydia Bragg; one (1) great-great-grandson, Mason Lee; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, where she will be lovingly laid to rest beside her husband.

The family requests condolences be sent to 690 Eastwood Road, Ravenswood, WV 26164. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.