James Edward Bowers, 50, of Ravenswood, lost his battle with glioblastoma on July 27, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sue (Jackson) Bowers and his sister, Terri Bowers. He is survived by his wife, Tanya Tackett Bowers and children, Rowan Sue and Sagan Lukas Bowers; sisters, Karen Bowers of Acworth, GA, Tammy Opel of Parkersburg, WV, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who have remained an important part of his life over the years.

Jim was a 1988 graduate of Ravenswood High School, alumni of Columbus College of Art and Design, and alumni of WVU with a BS and PHD in chemical engineering.

He was employed by Constellium as a Customer Applications Engineer, working with Military, Aerospace and Transportation.

He was a devoted father and husband and he enjoyed working on projects with his family. Jim was a Renaissance man who was proficient at anything he attempted. His hobbies included drawing and painting, woodworking, metalworking and hunting. One of Jim’s favorite lifelong activities was getting together with his closest friends and playing various strategy games. Currently some of Jim’s artwork is on display at the Ravenswood City Building (former BBT building) until September.

Per his request, no services were held. He asked that donations be made to his children’s 529 college fund. Information for this is available at the art exhibit alongside a sign in book where memories of Jim can be shared. A heartfelt acknowledgement from the family goes to Katrena Ramsey for organizing the art exhibit of Jim’s work.

The family would like to thank Joe Roush for handling Jim’s specific burial requests in such a professional manner. Jim was laid to rest on July 29 at the Sayre-Hartley Cemetery on Cow Run, Cottageville, WV.