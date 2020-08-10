Duane Keith Davis, 62, of Sandyville passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born July 13, 1958 at Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Cecil Ervin and Sona Fay Kinder Davis. Duane was currently employed as a commercial delivery driver for Advanced Auto Parts of Ravenswood. In his spare time he enjoyed motocross, playing Play Station, bass fishing and sharing dad jokes with everyone on Facebook. He is also enjoyed sharing his stories of the time he spent working in Alaska.

He is survived by his children Noah Davis (Tonya Casto) and Doreen Mitchell (JR); brother David Davis (Charlene); sisters Penny Watkins (Jim), Candy Woodard (Terry), Aimee Kibble (Jeff) and Wendey Currey (Kevin); Girlfriend Wanda Kearns. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins spanning across the United States from Florida to Alaska as well as his ex-wife, Connie Boyce.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his nephew, Chad Davis.

A memorial service to celebrate Duane’s life will be held 3p.m. Saturday, August 8th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 1p.m. until the time of the service. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.