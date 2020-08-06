William “Bill” Shamblin Jr., 70, of Palm Coast, FL passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness.

He was born December 17, 1949 in Kanawha County, a son of Ruby Monk Cobb and the late William “Willie” Shamblin Sr.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Bill loved to work and was described as not being happy unless he was working, when he wasn’t working he enjoyed playing the guitar and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife Helen Duff Shamblin; sons Kevin White (Karen), Danny White (Misty) and Todd White; brothers Emory Shamblin (Sharon) and Randy Shamblin (Kelly); sister Diane Thomas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael, Aiden, Matt, Marc, John, Michael, Amanda, Nikki, Ciera, Makaila, Grace, Lexi, and Scott and great-grandchildren Blaine, Shalin, Aubrey, Isaiah, Clayton, Evan, Ally, Sara, Aleah, Cassidy, Kelci, Alaina, Kaden, Adelynn, Jude, Zelda, Tully, Zayna, Haley, Payton and Cami.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his stepfather Charles Cobb and brother-in-law, Dave Thomas.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2020 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Monk Cemetery, Elkview. Military honors will be performed by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Due to the Governors orders in regards to COVID-19 mask will be required at the services. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.