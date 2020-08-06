Vivian Orthalee Anderson Whited of Ripley passed away July 31, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center following a short illness.

Othalee was born April 7, 1932 in Jackson County, WV, a daughter of the late Holley and Corda Rhodes Anderson. She was a homemaker and attended the Grace Gospel Church.

She is survived by her sons Dana Whited, Jr., David (Jill) Whited and Dale (Judy) Whited; grandchildren, Kirby (April) Whited, Danielle Whited, Aaron (Savanna) Whited and Holley (Shae) Baldwin; great grandchildren, Jordan Whited, Emery Whited, Alexia Whited Layna Whited, Colt Whited, Skyla Long and step great- granddaughter, Adalynne Baldwin. She is also survived by a sister, Evadeen Rhodes

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dana E. Whited; sisters Virginia Thomas and Madeline Hamill.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Danny Cummings officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private Family Entombment will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Cottageville.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic Restrictions and precautionary opening of funeral home guidelines set forth by the WV Governor’s Office and the local health department, everyone must practicing social distancing and wearing of masks or face covering during the public visitation and funeral service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com