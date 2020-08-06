James Steven Simmons, 66, of Evans, West Virginia, passed away August 2, 2020, at home, following a sudden illness.

He was born March 25, 1954, in the Coco Solo Canal Zone, the son of the late James Ronald Simmons and Dorlene (Spencer) Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Neil David and Ronald Dolan.

James was a United States Army Veteran. He was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed working on cars. He also enjoyed reading and history. James had a thirst for knowledge and always enjoyed learning new things. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Lucy.

Survivors include his son, James D. Simmons of OH; daughter, Cathy Lawrence and her husband Mike of Given; stepson, Kenneth Asbury; brother, Gary Simmons of South Carolina; grandchildren, Dillon Shaftner, Dereck Simmons, Jacob Lawrence, Kaleb Lawrence, Cody Lawrence, Jamie Shinn; two great grandchildren and nephew, Marshall Simmons.

Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Military Rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofunerahome.com

