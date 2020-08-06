Fonda Lea Jarrett, 73, of Evans, WV, passed away August 4, 2020, at her home following an extended illness.

She was born September 29, 1946, in Kincaid, WV, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Edith Mae (Jeffers) Bostick. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sons, Kevin Howard Jarrett and Tony Jarrett; brother, William Bostick and sisters, Virginia Sharp, Rebecca Sexton and Frances Pierce.

Fonda was a homemaker and foster care mom. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Howard Jarrett; sons, Kenneth H. Jarrett, II and Jackie Jarrett; grandchildren, Alisha, Kenneth, III, Cassie, Devin, Anthony, Savannah, Katherine and Madison; great grandchildren, Isabella, Layla and Nahla; brothers, Andy Bostick, Arthur Bostick and Nathan Bostick and sisters, Emma Abbott, Mary Baldwin and Grace Shelton.

Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Ronald Arthur, II officiating. Burial will follow in the Longview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to time of service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com